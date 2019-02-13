NEW YORK — Over the next several months, NYSEG may pop up in your backyard, but for a good reason.

They will be conducting mandatory safety inspections of natural gas meters to ensure the safety of your home or business.

NYSEG says the inspection will take approximately 20 minutes and if you're not available, or NYSEG is unable to access the meter or service line, they will leave a card and attempt to make a second visit later.

If they are unable to access your meter by May 1, your gas may be turned off until the service line pipe is deemed safe and you may also be given a $100 fee.