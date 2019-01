After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year cleared the way for states to legalize sports gambling, New York has a tentative set of rules to regulate it.

The state gaming commission approved regulations that would govern betting at four private upstate casinos.

The rules include a ban on online betting -- you would only be able to bet in person.

This goes now to a public comment period for the next 60 before it gets final approval. That means the earliest it could start is April.