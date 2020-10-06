New York lawmakers pass bills to create special office of investigation

The special office of investigation would be within the state Attorney General's Office. Some believe it is duplicative with unknown costs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the state level, there are a number of bills on police reform.

A key piece of legislation debated Wednesday, is the creation of an Office of Special Investigation within the state Attorney General's Office that would investigate all deaths at the hands of police.

Currently, the AG's office investigates the deaths of unarmed civilians when police are involved.

Additionally, there is still strong reaction to the repeal of 50-a, which lawmakers approved Tuesday.

That will allow public access to personnel records of not just police officers, but also firefighters and paramedics.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke via Zoom with Assembly Member Angelo Morinello who voted against the repeal of 50a.

Preval: These are employees that are paid with tax dollars shouldn't we be able to see if they have any disciplinary actions in the past?

"It depends on the disciplinary actions like I've said what if it's an unfounded, unsubstantiated and unverified allegation?" Morinello said.

There are protections within the bill to make sure that home addresses and telephone numbers aren't released.

On legislation impacting the Office of the Attorney General, some lawmakers have debated whether the AG's office is truly independent and others have raised questions about how much the new office would cost.

2 On Your Side also heard from Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan about the bill. He believes it would give the AG too much power.

Preval: Some view that local district attorneys and police departments because they work so closely to fight crime that it's an inherent conflict of interest do you feel that way do you see that issue?

"I do not, the district attorneys have a job to do and they're accountable to the citizens that elect them," Gallivan said.

Another bill would establish the Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office within the Department of Law to investigate corruption and use of excessive force in local law enforcement agencies. But some lawmakers say that this is a duplicative.

Banning racial profiling is also legislation that's being worked on.