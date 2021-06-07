NY lawmakers mull criminal justice bills as session wraps

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he's worried about crime but believes he accomplished his legislative goals in this year's state budget.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Liberal groups are calling on New York lawmakers to use the last days of the legislative session to pass bills related to the criminal justice system, despite concern over rising gun violence that could make reform more politically risky.

Democrats' veto-proof majority in the state legislature hasn't led to swift passage of legislation backed by the party's left wing. Many of those bills remained in committee with their prospects for passage this year uncertain.