NY Attorney General releases body-worn and dashboard camera footage in Troy Hodge case

The video was part of attorney general office's release of 11 separate videos that are part of its investigations into the deaths of Hodge and Daniel Prude.

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has released police body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage that the office obtained as part of its ongoing investigations into the deaths of Daniel Prude and Lockport's Troy Hodge.

The Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit (SIPU) of the attorney general's office released 11 separate videos as part of its investigations into the deaths, which occurred following encounters with members of law enforcement.

“Our criminal justice system is in need of significant reform to rebuild the trust between police and the communities they serve,” said Attorney General James in a release. “Key to that reform is increased transparency, which is why I am proactively releasing video footage from our active investigations into police-involved killings. All of our communities deserve transparency, accountability, and justice, and I believe this is a critical step in moving us forward.”

You can view the videos released by James' office below:

Troy Hodge:

SIPU is currently conducting an investigation into the death of Troy Hodge, who died after an encounter with members of the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in June 2019. SIPU released five videos with redactions of the police encounter with Mr. Hodge.

Daniel Prude: