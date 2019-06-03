ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The legislation, which passed the Democrat-led chamber on Wednesday, prohibits the sale of tobacco, as well as electronic cigarettes, to anyone under 21.

That’s already the law in seven states and several cities around the country, including New York City.

The measure is backed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and has broad support in the Democrat-controlled state Senate, where it has yet to be scheduled for a vote.

Julie Hart of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network called the measure “common sense” and said it will reduce the number of young people who become addicted.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement on the Assembly vote.

"The lifelong health effects and human misery caused by tobacco use cannot be understated and New York needs to do everything in its power to keep tobacco products out of the hands of our young people. That's why I made raising the age of tobacco sales to 21 one of the first proposals of my Justice Agenda and I applaud the Assembly and particularly Assembly Member Rosenthal for taking action on this very important issue today. I urge the Senate to follow suit and help make this a stronger and healthier New York for all."