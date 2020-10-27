x
NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Those people included Hollywood celebrities and others willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience for Raniere’s vision of how to pursue perfection.
FILE - In this June 18, 2019 courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Keith Raniere, center, sits with attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during closing arguments at Brooklyn federal court in New York. Raniere and his lawyers filed a motion Monday, March 9, 2020 for a new trial, arguing that two witnesses perjured themselves when they denied they were planning to sue him after the trial. A jury convicted Keith Raniere in June on all counts of sex-trafficking and coercing women into sex. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru whose organization, NXIVM, attracted millionaires and actresses among its adherents, was sentenced Tuesday to 120 years after convictions that he turned some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials. 

The court proceeding in Brooklyn culminates several years of revelations about the organization, which charged people thousands of dollars for self improvement courses. 

Prosecutors said Raniere, 60, led what amounted to a criminal enterprise. Co-conspirators helped recruit and groom sexual partners for him. 

