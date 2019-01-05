BUFFALO, N.Y. — If city leaders, including directors from Buffalo Urban Development Corp., have their druthers, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will retain exhibition space within Northland Beltline neighborhood permanently.

Albright-Knox, in mid-April, announced it wants to relocate a 15,000-square-foot exhibition space in a former Houdaille Industries building at 612 Northland Avenue while the gallery undergoes its $155 million expansion. The Albright-Knox construction is expected to start this fall and could take at least two years to complete.

While the gallery will be closed during the construction period, it is negotiating a three-year lease for the former Houdaille building at 612 Northland Avenue with Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which is overseeing the entire Northland Beltline project. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First.