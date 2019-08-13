NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police Chief Roger Zgolak of the North Tonawanda Police Department issued a warning regarding an officer shortage within his department if more officers aren't hired soon, and he's calling on city lawmakers to now act.

According to Zgolak this problem occurred due to a few surprise retirements. Also, the North Tonawanda Police Department is a rather small, with only 49 officers.

Zgolak, who declined to do an on camera interview, told 2 On Your Side that he expected two officers — already on leave — to retire by the end of the year. However, in recent weeks, he learned of two more retirements, due to medical issues.

"It's actually almost one-tenth of the department and will have serious shortfalls," said North Tonawanda Alderman at Large Robert Pecoraro.

Police say department operations could be impacted, as well as rising overtime. One officer on medical leave plans to officially retire this week.

The police chief says he wants permission from lawmakers to hire four new officers. In the meantime, he's looking to potentially hire one or two officers from other departments.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke with North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas on Monday about the staffing issue.

"To your knowledge when do you think these new hires need to be made to make sure there is no staffing issue?" Preval asked.

"As soon as possible, I think the less time we talk about it and take action the better," said Pappas. "We have a police department that over the past few years, we've been able to bring up to a level that is a respectable level and we feel is at the point where there is such a good police presence in town that we hate to lose that."

"How can you assure people that there are enough police officers out there and on the force?" Preval asked.

"Well, I think the best thing that we can do is that we tell people we do the best we can with the financial resources we have," Pappas said. "I don't anticipate a problem filling those positions I can't speak for the council but if past practices has been any indication I think we'll be able to fill those positions."

Zgolak plans to go before Common Council Tuesday night, asking for permission to hire more officers to fill the anticipated vacancies. These are civil service positions and there is a police academy coming up in about a month.

