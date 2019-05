BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has pedal-powered and tiki-boat pub crawls, but now there's a new way to hoof it to area craft breweries and distilleries.

Buffalo Horse Drawn Pub Crawls joined the crowd of ventures that take people from bar to bar. As the name implies, the 16-person carriage is pulled by one of two teams of Percheron or Belgium draft horses owned by Todd Laing of Springville. To read more on this story, visit the Buffalo Business First website.