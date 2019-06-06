WHEATFIELD, Niagara — The Niagara-Wheatfield school board met Wednesday for a regularly for the first time since protests took place over a male student who admitted to raping a female student.

In support of the victim, students walked out of class at noon on May 31. Parents tell us the students were planning a protest at the board meeting. We heard those parents may be discussing the matter with the board during the public meeting.

The superintendent has decided the accused student would not be allowed back at school or be able to attend school functions for the remainder of the year.

2 On Your Side has tried multiple times to interview the superintendent about this matter but he has not responded.