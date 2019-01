BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA is hosting a Zumbathon fundraiser to benefit its shelter.

The Zumba Class is being taught by instructors Mary Gibbons and Maria Pesquera. Donations help pay for food, and medical care for the animals under the care of the SPCA.

The Zumbathon is happening at the BAC for Women located at 3157 Eggert Road in Tonawanda.

Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information contact Mary Gibbons at 716-913-5829