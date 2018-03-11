NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Six months after it's founding the Niagara Falls chapter of the Peacekeepers is aiming to address a variety of community needs with a series of charitable events. The first of these was a coat drive for children at True Bethel Baptist Church in Niagara Falls.

Organizers and coordinators began collecting donations the week prior and managed to collect over 100 coats. The event, which began on Saturday morning and ended at noon, also presented the opportunity for those who hadn't had the chance to donate the opportunity to do so.

2 On Your Side spoke with Donta Miles, one of the coordinators of the coat drive.

"It's really about building that relationship with the community, to keep the community safe and be able to give back to the community when we can in whatever way we can", he said.

The Niagara Falls Peacekeepers final event will be a family drive in December.

