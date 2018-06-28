NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — City pools open and summer recreation programming begins Thursday, earlier than normal due to the expected high temperatures.

"Given the high temperatures forecasted for the end of the week, we are happy to open our parks and pools to our city's youth as a way to help offset the heat and enjoy the outdoors," Mayor Paul Dyster said.

The recreational program activities include arts and crafts, sports, water games and more. Lunch is provided at each location.

These parks have recreational activities starting Thursday, and running Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the season:

• Norlock: Lockport Street and North Ave.

• Gill Creek - Niagara Street and Hyde Park Blvd.

• South Jr. - Portage Road and Ferry Ave.

• Liberty - Forest Ave. and 19th Street

• Gluck: 15th Street and South Ave.

These pools will also open Thursday:

• 91st Street

• Centre Court

• Hyde Park Spray Pad (pool will open in July)

