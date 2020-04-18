Acknowledging the same financial difficulties affecting hospitals statewide, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced pay cuts for executive management in addition to job furloughs. Both are an effort to offset revenue losses and "skyrocketing expenses" attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memo sent to management Friday afternoon detailed salary cuts of 20 percent for CEO Joseph Ruffolo; 10 percent cuts for hospital administrators; and 7 percent for other members of management. For more information on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.