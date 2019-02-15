TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dog owners visiting the Ellicott Island Bark Park in Tonawanda captured images of Don Chatten saving a dog from the icy waters of Ellicott Creek on Thursday.

News of his actions quickly spread on social media, with many now calling him a hero.

"I'm not really a hero," Chatten said. "I'm just a person that was in the right place at the right time."

The truck driver from Niagara Falls tells 2 On Your Side he goes to the bark park a couple times a week with his dogs, Milo and Duke.

He said he was about to leave the park Thursday when Mike Lytton came up to him at the gate asking if he had seen his dog, named Jackson.

Chatten, Lytton and several other dog owners spread out to search the park.

Chatten admits he was on the verge of ending his search when his dogs alerted him to something in the water near the entrance to the dog park.

"The dogs stopped. They looked down, so I thought maybe there was a duck. ... I didn't know what it was. Then I heard the dog whimper. I looked down, and I spotted him," Chatten said.

"I knew he didn't have long," added Chatten, explaining why he rushed into the icy water. "He was such a small dog, and I didn't know how long he was in there. There wasn't anybody around, so my instinct was to jump in and try to get him out as quickly as I could.

"I crawled on the ice, and it started to give way, so, I was like 'Oh, no...' I knew I had to break the ice to get to him. ... I got to the dog, pulled him out by his collar and worked my way back."

Chatten gives his dogs all the credit for the rescue, "My two dogs are the ones that are really the heroes. I just did the dirty work."

We're told Jackson's owner took him to Boulevard Animal Hospital immediately after he was rescued.

Hospital staff say he was treated and observed overnight and released on Friday.