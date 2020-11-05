NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday night in the Cataract City.

Police say it happened in the 5600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

The 53-year-old victim is being treated for his injuries in the trauma ICU at ECMC.

The driver of the car that hit him, a 49-year-old Buffalo man, was not hurt. Police say he remained at the scene and is cooperating into the investigation of the accident.

RELATED: Two dead following shooting, stabbing in Niagara Falls

RELATED: Delaware Park run honors Georgia jogger killed 2 months ago

RELATED: Reward offered in Town of Tonawanda homicide