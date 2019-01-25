NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls has issued a pro-longed Code Blue due to the dangerously cold temperatures expected for Western New York.

The Code Blue will remain in effect through Friday, February 1.

The city says that the Community Missions of Niagara Frontier at 1590 Buffalo Avenue is open to those in the community without a place to stay.

Residents in Niagara Falls are also encouraged to visit the Niagara Rescue Gospel Mission at 1317 Portage Road to register for a room at the warming center and for meals.