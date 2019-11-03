NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Cambria is looking to change a zoning ordinance that will affect wineries along the popular Niagara Wine Trail.

The proposed zoning ordinance focuses on agrotourism, including wineries, breweries and distilleries in the town.

The ordinance would require them to get a special permit 60 days in advance of any large-scale events such as concerts or big parties.

"That has a pretty costly fee in it, $250 for each event, that is of that nature that you want to do," said Gust of Sun Winery owner Shane Gustafson.

Town Supervisor Wright Ellis says the change is necessary to keep people who live near the businesses happy.

However, he says the permit would not be required for small private events.

"If a presently existing winery were to come in with an idea for a big band concert or something of that nature, that would trigger a special events permit," Ellis said.

Gustafson says the new ordinance would have a major impact on her event business.

"It starts to get to the point where people aren't going to want to do events here because of the fee," she said.

Some businesses also aren't happy with another part of the proposal. Anytime a business owner wants to expand, they would have to build 200 feet away from the road.

"The setback requirement is pretty extensive at 200 feet from the road," Gustafson said. "Most of the businesses in town don't meet that."

New York State agreed 200 feet was too much, which is why Ellis says that part of the proposal will change.

"I think we'll probably reduce that to 150, maybe 125," Ellis said.

There will be a public hearing on the new ordinance on Thursday evening.

Ellis told 2 On Your Side that they will hear public comment on the ordinance and that it should go for a vote in April.

