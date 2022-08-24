x
19-year-old man killed in Wilson crash

This crash happened Tuesday evening in the Town of Wilson near Youngstown-Lockport Road.

WILSON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident that happened Tuesday night in the Town of Wilson.

Police received a call of a 1999 Ford F800 tree trimming truck with a tree chipper attached collided with an off-road style dirt bike. The crash happened near Youngstown-Lockport Road around 9:30 p.m. 

After the collision, the truck went off the road on the south edge, overturned, and came to a rest in the ditch. The dirt bike also went off the south road edge.

The 30-year-old truck driver was transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old male driving the dirt bike was killed in the collision and died on the scene.  

The names of both parties involved are being withheld as the investigation continues.

