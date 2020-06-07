NHL, players' union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.
Training camps would open July 13 and games would resume Aug. 1 if approved by the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26.
Under this format, the Buffalo Sabres missed the playoffs, finishing 25th in the league. They now hold the eighth overall pick in the NHL entry draft, expected to be held in the fall.
