NFJC's Agents of Change camp could be a game changer for young people

Agents of Change camp will introduce high school students to law enforcement for a week. Participants will get a stipend while staying at Cradle Beach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Federation for Just Communities has been hosting a camp for over 40 years to team up young people with law enforcement for a week-long camp.

It will be held at Cradle Beach Camp in Angola, August 21-25.

It is a free camp and the participants will receive a stipend.

Tamiya Brown, 14, will be a freshman at Orchard Park High School in September. "I'm looking forward to learning more about law enforcement and social justice," she said.

Rene Petties-Jones, president of NFJC of WNY said, "It's an exciting time for our high school students to come together and learn more about each other, but also about law enforcement."

She said this sets the stage for the future leaders.

Tasha Brown saw the importance of having her daughter sign up for the camp. "We're doing it for our young people. Let's keep them together. We're better together."

"There is diversity in this camp. There is also an opportunity for her to be able to meet some fabulous people from law enforcement, I think it's just such a heightened topic right now with the trust or the distrust that people have with law enforcement. The FBI and (police agencies) are going to be here and making really impactful impressions on our young people," Brown said.

Petties-Jones said "Human relations are at the lowest point, so what we need to do is try to build those relationships back again and the only way to do that is to be in the community with each other. We have to spend time learning more about our cultures, our backgrounds, working more together and that's exactly what this Agents of Change camp will be."