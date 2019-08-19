BUFFALO, N.Y. — With several of the current New York State license plates peeling, Governor Cuomo has announced a new online vote to pick the next license plate design.

There are five options for people to choose from. Click here to see them and vote.

The vote runs through September 2nd.

The license plate with the most votes will become the state's official license plate and will be available to customers beginning April 2020.

The new license plates will replace the Empire Blue & White plates along with the newer "Empire Gold" plates.

The state-issued news release said the following:

The new plates will replace the aging Empire Blue & White plates, most of which are more than 10 years old. Once the new plates become available, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will also stop issuing the Empire Gold plates and begin fully transitioning to the new design.

The new license plate will be part of a replacement program. When drivers renew registrations over the next two years, those with plates older than ten years will be issued new plates. A $25 replacement fee will be added to the cost of the registration renewal. Customers may keep their current license plate number for an additional $20 fee.