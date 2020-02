BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority is issuing an empty tractor-trailer ban ahead of the impending snowstorm.

The ban will go into effect at 3 a.m. Thursday and covers all of I-90 from the Lackawanna Toll Barrier to the Pennsylvania State Line.

The ban will be in effect until further notice.

RELATED: School districts decide whether to use a snow day

RELATED: Blizzard warning breakdown

RELATED: Buffalo takes action to protect residents, filmmakers ahead of storm