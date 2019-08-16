SHELDON, N.Y. — Two children were hit by a vehicle while walking on Dutch Hollow Road in the town of Sheldon on Thursday night, according to New York State Police.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

State Police Investigators say the fourteen and twelve-year-old girls were walking their Australian Shepard on the grass, near the roadway, when a dark-colored vehicle swerved onto the grass and hit both of them. The twelve-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 14-year-old has minor injuries.

The dog died as a result of the crash.

New York State Police investigators believe the vehicle in question is a dark color 2002 BMW, 2002 Audi or 2002 Volkswagen. There was damage to the passenger side mirror and there may be damage to the headlights.

If anyone has information on this investigation, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200. Refer to SJS 9095959.