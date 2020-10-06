New York State passes bill to unveil police discipline records

New York lawmakers have passed a repeal of a decades-old law that has kept officers’ disciplinary records secret.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he would sign the legislation. Legislation to repeal it has failed in recent years but the measure received new backing amid the national uproar over the death of George Floyd.

The state law was passed in the 1970s to prevent criminal defense attorneys from subjecting officers to harassing cross-examinations about irrelevant information in their personnel file.