New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Tuesday criminalizing the publication of revenge porn.

The new law allows victims to seek civil damages and a court order to remove the images from the web. Anyone who publishes an intimate image without consent can also face criminal penalties of up to a year in jail.

"Our laws have not kept pace with technology and how abusers can use it to harass, intimidate and humiliate intimate partners," said Cuomo.

The new law defines "revenge porn" as the criminal act of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image when done with the intent to cause harm to the emotional, financial, or physical welfare of another person and when the image was taken with a reasonable expectation that the image would remain private.

Under the law, unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image is now a Class A misdemeanor.

The new law goes into effect in 60 days.