SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Police say an upstate New York man has been arrested for shooting and killing his neighbor's dog because he thought the dog was a coyote.

New York State Police say 47-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Root, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. Police say Johnson mistook a neighbor's dog for a coyote and shot it.

Johnson was ordered to return to court on Sept. 9. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who can speak for him.

Root is in Montgomery County about 45 miles northwest of Albany.

