ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's governor says he will not approve the state budget without changes to a law that overhauled the state's bail system. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the comments Friday while talking on public radio.

His comments will likely raise the stakes on budget negotiations in the upcoming weeks.

The law eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent cases over concerns that poor arrestees were languishing in jail pretrial for low-level crimes. But the law did not eliminate cash bail entirely.

Cuomo says judges should have discretion over whether to keep people in custody before their cases are resolved.