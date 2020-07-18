New York Governor Cuomo advises vigilance amid COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

The daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died.

The daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests.

The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day. New York has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West.