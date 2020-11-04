ANAPOLIS, Md. — Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a bipartisan call Saturday for an additional $500 billion in federal aid for U.S. states and territories dealing with the coronavirus.

Hogan is chairman of the National Governors Association and Cuomo is the vice chair.

The two said in a statement Saturday morning that implementing stay-at-home orders and other public health measures have “resulted in catastrophic damage to state economies.”

They said without at least $500 billion from the federal government, states might have to significantly reduce important services.

They also called on Congress to amend the recently passed CARES Act to allow existing federal funding to be used not only for coronavirus expenses but to offset lost revenue.