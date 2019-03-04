NEW YORK — The state will be offering a tax credit to companies who hire people recovering from drug addiction as part of the New York State budget that came out this week.

The New York Post reports the measure will give companies up to $2,000 dollars in credits for every qualified employee starting in 2020.

Those workers need to have worked at least 500 hours and be participating in a state-approved rehab program.

The bipartisan sponsors say getting work is a key part of recovery and the state should encourage it.

