NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was a community effort this morning to make sure kids in North Tonawanda have a safe place to play all year round.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, almost 60 volunteers got to work installing a brand new playset designed by the organization KaBoom, specifically for Mayors Park.

Volunteers painted signs and games on the concrete and even built new picnic tables to help fill the empty space along the riverfront.

"It's really about the health of our community, isn't it? And it's really about all four seasons, having safe places, and spaces not just for children to play, but parents and grandparents to come and gather. And really it's all about our community," Julie Snyder from BlueCross BlueShield told 2 On Your Side.

It will be a few more days before children can play.

It will take about three days for the fresh concrete to settle, then the playground will be open to the public.

And if North Tonawanda is too far for you, there are plans to install another playground at MLK Park in Buffalo in September.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

$100,000 in grant funding set for Elmwood Village playground

Meeting set for high lead levels at Erie County playgrounds

Erie County comptroller says playground equipment in county parks tested positive for lead