BUFFALO, N.Y. — For more than 25 years Jeffrey Barnes had the best seat in any concert hall in Buffalo. As a photographer for a magazine, he spent many nights in the pit, capturing performances by some of the biggest names in music.

Now a selection of Barnes' photographs are on display in the Community Gallery at the Buffalo History Museum.

"Of all the concerts I've shot, I shot maybe 60 to 70 concerts," Barnes told 2 On Your Side.

Barnes was a photographer for Sports and Leisure Magazine for more than ten years. During that time he learned how to quickly get the photograph that would have the most impact. Each of the images in the gallery has a memory for him. Most vividly are all the memories of the times he photographed the band KISS.

"They interact with photographers that are in the pit."

Choosing the right prints to put on display wasn't easy for Barnes. In the case of B.B. King, he decided to get a little creative. Instead of one still from the concert, Barnes' shows a series of still frames on film.

"I couldn’t narrow it down, so what I did was I just kind of chose a progression of the different expressions he was making during the show."

Barnes also told 2 On Your Side that he hopes the photos will have positive memories for people who choose to visit.

Barnes' exhibit, "Front Row Buffalo: A Retrospective from the Pit", is on display at the Buffalo History Museum until June.