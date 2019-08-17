NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans community members, both dedicated to making the city a better place, lost their lives in a plane crash Friday afternoon.

WVUE FOX 8 announced Friday evening that Nancy Parker, their long-time news anchor and a fixture in New Orleans reporting, was one of the passengers who passed away.

On Friday night, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement confirming both the deaths of both Parker and the pilot in the crash, Franklin Augustus.

Cantrell called Parker "an invaluable member of our community" and Augustus an accomplished pilot who "even dress[ed] as a costumed superhero of his own creation: ‘The Drug Fighter,' to deliver a message of hope, and to help combat substance abuse.”

Can't see the tweet? Click here

Nancy Parker’s 30-year career in broadcast journalism, including the past 25 at WVUE Fox 8, earned her some of the industry’s top awards and a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart.

A woman who identified herself as the niece of Augustus said her..."My uncle Frank was a devoted pilot, who love flying since I was born and before then. He will be missed for sure."

Can't see the tweet? Click here

The crash was reported near Jourdan Road and Morrison Road near the Industrial Canal around 3:20 p.m. Friday. It happened just south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

New Orleans officials identified the vehicle as a small, two-seater aerobatic plane.

FAA inspectors in Baton Rouge and federal NTSB inspectors from Denver were en route to investigate the crash and determine an official cause of the incident, officials said. The federal inspectors were scheduled to arrive to New Orleans Saturday morning.

A city official called the crash "quite catastrophic" and said a fire engulfed the plane after it hit the ground. First responders attempted to rescue the victims but were inhibited by the fire, the official said.

No other injuries and no damage to the surrounding area were reported.

MORE: Nancy Parker, WVUE news anchor, was victim in fatal plane crash, station confirms

MORE: Nancy Parker, known for covering New Orleans hard news with heart, dies in plane crash

MORE: Community mourns New Orleans journalist Nancy Parker