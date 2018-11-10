BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo's first cider hall is set to open in an unexpected industrial area next week.

Niagara County's Black Bird Cider Works will open its second location in an old dilapidated factory in Buffalo's Black Rock Neighborhood on October 19.

The business started in Barker seven years ago. Today, they produce and ship tens of thousands of cases of hard cider to seven states. They grow 30 different varieties of apples on 40 acres near Lake Ontario.

The new 3,800 square foot property includes a tasting room, a back patio and a production area that will be used as a cidery in a year. Owner Scott Donovan says for now the cider will be made in Barker and brought to Buffalo.

The cider hall will feature more than a dozen different taps including cider and other local beers.

Donovan told 2 On Your Side that he is hoping the new cider hall will help build up the Black Rock neighborhood. "It's a great neighborhood to begin with and I think it is going to bring a lot of life back into the area and help the neighborhood grow and become more of a business center."

Donovan says he is the first commercial business to open on the block but says other breweries will be joining him soon. Once they do, he is hoping to add sidewalks and landscaping down Chandler Street.

"It’s going to take a little bit of effort collectively of the businesses here to get the street in order, said Donovan "and construction will finish up and I think it will be a really attractive place."

