CUMBERLAND CO., Ill. – If you were traveling along Interstate 70 in Cumberland County Friday morning, you probably saw the scene.
Nearly 3,000 piglets were on the loose in the area between Casey and Greenup near mile marker 127.
The piglets got loose after a truck carrying them was involved in a crash. Illinois State Police said the crash occurred because the driver was "ill" and was cited for improper lane usage.
Troopers urged drivers to be cautious while they corralled the livestock.
ISP thanked everyone from local fire departments, IDOT and other volunteers for helping them get the area cleaned up.
ISP said about 100 piglets died in the accident. The surviving pigs continued to their destination in Indiana.
Site cleanup is still underway and will continue into the afternoon.
