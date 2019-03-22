CUMBERLAND CO., Ill. – If you were traveling along Interstate 70 in Cumberland County Friday morning, you probably saw the scene.
Nearly 3,000 piglets were on the loose in the area between Casey and Greenup near mile marker 127.
The piglets got loose after a crash.
Troopers urged drivers to be cautious while they corralled the livestock.
No other details on the crash have been released.
