MINNEAPOLIS — California was the first state to ban discrimination against black students and employees over their natural hairstyles.

Leah Uko is a journalist who is on the front lines of covering the CROWN Act.

“We have been fighting the fight to be ourselves and look like ourselves but without people in power who can champion that for us, it kind of falls flat,” Uko said.

This week, a similar bill was introduced in Montgomery County, Maryland, adjacent to Washington, D.C.

Other states including New York and New Jersey have proposed legislation to explicitly ban race-based hair discrimination.

A study by Dove shows that in 2019 black women report receiving formal grooming policies at a rate significantly higher than white women. It also says natural hairstyles linked to black identity such as locks and braids are ranked the lowest for 'job readiness.'

A tangled mess we've seen in Minnesota.

In 2016, a Denny Kemp stylist in Minneapolis was fired after refusing to style a woman with natural hair. That woman, Bianca Dawkins, told us the stylist said he did not have the tools needed to do her hair.

He said "this is an animal I can't maintain."

Dawkins replied, "can you please not refer to my hair as an animal."

RELATED: Chaska students use hair to discuss race



Last year, a New Jersey high school wrestler was given an ultimatum by a ref, cut off your dreadlocks or forfeit the match.



KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus has used her personal hair journey to share how hair is peppered with messages and has the power to dictate how others treat you.

RELATED: Lord, Why Did You Make Me Black?

Uko hopes the CROWN Act is the beginning of a world where people are valued for what they bring to the table and not held back because of their hair.

“This is America and we believe in people being happy as they pursue the life they want. It makes black women and men more confident and perform better,” Uko said. “The time you waste trying to be someone else, you now can now pour that time into other tasks.”