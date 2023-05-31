How does debt ceiling agreement affect WNYorkers?

2 On Your Side checked in with our three local Representatives with a look at an impacted issue - food assistance - known as SNAP.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crucial Congressional vote happened Wednesday night in Washington on the debt ceiling.

2 On Your Side checked in with our three local Representatives with a look at an impacted issue - food assistance - known as SNAP.

Nobody likes it, the best we can do under circumstances, and an economic necessity. Summed up thoughts from DC's Capitol Hill where the three local U.S. Representatives for Western New York will probably vote for the debt ceiling agreement on the table.

Republican Representative Claudia Tenney of the 24th District covering Lockport out to Watertown told us "We don't have a chance to really get any better deal. This is about the debt ceiling and it's about negotiating something for future spending. The debt ceiling is about what has already been appropriated and I can't see us or allow us to default on our debt."

Democrat Brian Higgins in the 26th District covering Buffalo and Niagara Falls says "Members have had 72 hours to review the bill text and I think everything that can be known about the bill is known. The good thing is it appears as though the votes are in place with both Republicans and Democratic votes to get this down tonight."

And from the office of Republican Nick Langworthy. in the 23rd District from Clarence to Corning: "The current package falls short of expectations, and Congressman Langworthy would like to see greater savings as outlined in our Limit Save Grow plan. However, default is not an option. America pays its debts, and we cannot risk the collapse of Americans' retirement accounts, businesses' ability to operate, and the greater economy."

One element applauded by some, but troubling to others is the proposal for expanded work requirements for people in their 50s to qualify for SNAP - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits.