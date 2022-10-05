Seeking safety in new traffic study on National Veterans Cemetery in Genesee Co.

Now this new study calls for other potential safety upgrades like flashing yellow lights, rumble strips, and that traffic roundabout

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Many Veterans and their families say the VA should do more to improve the safety of the entrance to the new Western New York National Veterans Cemetery in Genesee County. They are now armed with a new traffic safety study.

Driving along Route 77 in Genesee County brings you to the hallowed grounds of the New Western New York National Cemetery where veterans are laid to rest. But also there is a haunting memory of last September when two elderly veterans died in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the Indian Road Falls intersection just after attending a funeral for one of their fellow vets.

Some say it could have been prevented with a traffic circle to slow or calm traffic instead of an existing stop sign crossroads which some veterans contend has limited sightlines.

Patrick Welch is a Vietnam Veteran and a veterans advocate in Western New York. He says, "I believe that recommendation for a roundabout is the appropriate resolution."

That recommendation is in the newly released traffic study which was ordered as a second look by the Veterans Administration. It follows The Buffalo News story on the accident and an alleged attempt to stifle VA whistleblowers who called previously for safety improvements at the cemetery entrance which they claim were ignored.

Now this new study, prompted by Congressional criticism of the VA, calls for other potential safety upgrades like flashing yellow lights, rumble strips, and that traffic roundabout. The circle to calm traffic could provide "an additional level of safety".

Previous designers estimated a $2.5 million cost for it. Marlene Roll is on the cemetery council and the Legislative Chair for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She says, "Yes it's gonna take several hundred thousand to a few million dollars to fix - but isn't that worth a life or two?"

Vets advocates also point out the proposed STAMP advanced manufacturing complex just off Route 77 about four miles north of the cemetery. That project is being pushed by state and federal politicians.

Welch says a study was done for it as well and it indicated figures overall for Route 77 traffic if it was fully built out.

"That Route 77 at Indian Falls intersection is gonna end up seeing approximately 900 vehicles per hour more."

A VA spokesman says it was all factored into the new report which will now be open this month for public comment. While the intersection in their view meets safety standards, they will consider suggested safety upgrades.

Their complete statement is as follows, "VA values the opinions of the local community and the Veterans and their families who visit their loved ones at the cemetery, and we hope to hear from them between now and May 26th when the public comment period closes. We will take into consideration their comments before we finalize the draft study. Regarding your question that this study does not include “some original language:” The study was conducted by a different firm than the one which conducted the initial study in 2015 and the supplemental study in 2016. That was by design, as VA was seeking a separate, independent look. We note that this most recent study reaches a similar conclusion to those earlier studies - the State Route 77 and Indian Falls Road intersection meets the safety standards laid out in the Federal Highway Administration Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

After we finalize the draft study VA and NYSDOT will release a statement regarding any safety enhancement actions that will be taken."

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand previously contacted the VA and sent letters requesting more traffic safety studies.