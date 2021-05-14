x
Police say man shot, killed by Rochester officers brandished gun

Rochester Police said in a release that one of the occupants refused to exit the vehicle and that police noticed the subject had a handgun.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was fatally shot by Rochester police early Friday after officers stopped a vehicle as part of a shooting investigation.

Rochester police say the unidentified man was shot at about 4:30 a.m. after officers pulled over a vehicle that had been seen on cameras leaving a nearby location where a gunfire-detection system had activated.

Rochester Police said in a release that one of the occupants refused to exit the vehicle and that police noticed the subject had a handgun. One or more officers then fired into the vehicle during an unspecified “interaction.”

The man died at the scene.

