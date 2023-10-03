Shipyards use 3D technology to create parts for new Navy Virginia Class submarine Oklahoma

Innovation is a "game-changer," engineer says.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It sounds like science fiction. But it's a fact.

HII Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat are now using 3D printing to manufacture parts for a Virginia Class submarine.

Engineers have now created a copper nickel drain assembly for the future USS Oklahoma.

The innovation is called "additive manufacturing technology."

Company leaders say the use of certified 3D-printed parts has the potential to accelerate construction and delivery of submarines to the U.S. Navy by cutting lead times for critical components.

"The ability to make a part in real time, to address emergent or critical material needs is a game-changer," said John Ralls, NNS Deputy Chief Engineer. This is one possible solution to improve our supply chain. One of the large benefits we see in this is improved product quality, improved schedule performance and it could have some positive influences in costs as well."

The $2.6 billion Oklahoma will be the Navy's 29th Virginia Class sub, and the 14th to be delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding.