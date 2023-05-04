Niagara Falls airbase reservists return home after Middle East deployment

About 70 men and women reservists with the 914th Air Refueling Wing came home with duffel bags and maybe some laundry in tow.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Sometimes it's easy to forget that some of our neighbors who serve as military reservists can end up overseas anywhere at any time with a deployment.

Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing recently did just that, and we're glad to say they are safely back home tonight.

Channel 2 Photojournalist Penny Adams captured with her camera the happy "hangar" homecoming at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

At least three of the large KC-135 tanker aircraft touched down Wednesday afternoon at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. The assembled tarmac crowd with signs in hand and kids in arms anxiously watched their final approach in the sky over the airbase

We're told about 70 men and women reservists with the 914th came home with duffel bags and maybe some laundry in tow. But then with the rain it quickly changed to "hangar hugs and kisses" and more babies now being held in camouflaged fatigue arms.

It has been six weeks overseas for some of them, and three long months for others.

Fortunately there was some communication back home via social media. For example Lt. Colonel James Stamford told us, "We did a lot of Facetiming, and she recognized me. She said 'da-da' as her first words while I was deployed."

And of course some catching up to do as the sister and mother of one reservist told us, "I'm really excited he's home. That's it."

Photojournalist: "And what are you guys going to do?

Mom: "We're going to go out to lunch and celebrate."

As for loved ones back here on the home front, Airbase Commander Colonel Lara Morrison explained: "It puts a strain on the families, and it takes some very close coordination. We have very, very good resources here, military and family readiness resources here on the base, to assist both when they leave and when they come home."

While Southwest Asia was the official regional reference, it's well known the U.S. military maintains bases in places such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar with many refueling missions. So deployments can sometimes be dangerous but also an interesting, valuable experience.

According to Senior Airman Strollo: "They think tents and dirt everywhere. They have some nice facilities over there, air conditioning. It was nice to go off base and experience the culture. It's around the Ramadam time."