Middleport banners honor 'Hometown Heroes'

FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences Plant awarded grant funding to the village historian to help fund the military to current and former residents.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — The Village of Middleport has found a unique way to honor living and deceased village residents who have served and continue to serve their country.

Thanks to a grant from the FMC Corporation, the village historian is having 95 street banners installed honoring the community's hometown heroes across all branches of the US Armed Forces.

The banners will be installed throughout the village with each showing the photo, military branch and years of service of a male or female veteran who is a current or former resident of Middleport. They are expected to be on display starting Memorial Day, May 31 through Veterans Day, November 11.

Out of the 95 banners, Village Historian Christa Lutz says 49 are new this year and there are already orders for four more for 2022.