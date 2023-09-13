Lauren Boebert wasn't telling the truth about 'Beetlejuice' ejection

The Colorado congresswoman admitted to laughing and singing too loud, but video shows her vaping inside the Denver theatre.

DENVER — New video obtained by 9NEWS supports claims that Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was vaping as she sat inside the Buell Theatre for a weekend performance of "Beetlejuice."

An incident report from the Buell Theatre detailed several patron complaints about the behavior of two people sitting in Row E, near the front of the theater.

The incident report does not name Boebert, but two city sources confirmed with 9NEWS that Boebert was escorted from the performance over complaints of vaping, taking pictures and causing a disturbance. Video shows her being escorted out.

The report details the effort by ushers and supervisors to address the complaints. According to the report, there were three different complaints about the two people “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance.”

Video from the theatre clearly shows Boebert vaping. The footage shows her taking photos with the flash on during the performance. She's also seen raising arms and clapping while almost everyone is seen sitting quietly.

At one point in the video, the woman seated behind her leans forward and appears to say something to Boebert. There is no audio on the video, but woman told the "Denver Post" she asked Boebert to stop vaping and that Boebert refused.

Boebert and her companion were told that if there was another issue, they would be asked to leave. The report says the two were “argumentative” saying they “were in concert with everyone around them.”

There was another complaint five minutes into the second act, according to the report, about the two being loud and “at the time were recording.”

Video shows Boebert and her companion being escorted out.

In a social media post, Boebert alluded to the incident and said she was "laughing and singing too loud."

The author of the incident report from the Buell Theatre wrote that they radioed for support and that an officer was on the way, but the patrons left the theater on their own. Surveillance video from the City of Denver shows their exit.

In the lobby, the report said they were told to leave the property and they said, “Do you know who I am,” “I am on the board” and “I will be contacting the mayor.”