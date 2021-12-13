Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the strategy Monday at an event in suburban Maryland.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has released a federal strategy to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and ultimately transform the U.S. auto industry.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the strategy Monday at an event in suburban Maryland.

The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes the charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.