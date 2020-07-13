McDonald's offering free fries Monday for National French Fry Day

The unofficial holiday is recognized annually on July 13, and the popular fast food chain is celebrating with a free medium fry for all customers.

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National French Fry Day, McDonald's is offering free fries through their app.

The deal can be redeemed through the McDonald's app in two ways:

Use the "Mobile Order" and "Pay" function. Scan the available QR code at the drive thru, front counter or kiosk.