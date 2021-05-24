Budweiser selling limited number of 'Dad Cards' for year's worth of beer money

INDIANAPOLIS — Dads are the hardest to buy for — am I right?
Budweiser is hoping to ease the decision-making for Father's Day gifts this year with its one-of-a-kind gift card.
The "Dad Card" is a prepaid credit card that will have a year's worth of beer money — $430, which is equivalent to two cases of Budweiser per month — to stock the fridge.
According to Budweiser, the gift card can be used anywhere Budweiser is sold.
The best news of all? The "Dad Card" only costs $5. However, only a limited number will be available, and Budweiser assures they'll sell out fast.
The "Dad Card" will be available Friday, June 18 at noon ET at us.Budweiser.com/DadCard, which is when this link will be accessible.
And if you still don't know, Father's Day this year is Sunday, June 20.
