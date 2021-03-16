Advocates, some AGs wary of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued this statement about her disappointment with the plan

NEW YORK — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a $10 billion plan to transform into a new company dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, but its not a done deal yet.

Even a state attorney general who has generally supported the company's plan says his support is contingent upon details that have not been finalized. Purdue's proposal includes funneling profits to the fight against opioids and having members of the wealthy Sackler family who own it supply $4.3 billion.

Most Democratic attorneys general have expressed disappointment with the plan, and some say they intend to fight it in bankruptcy court.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued this statement Tuesday.



“I am disappointed in this plan. While it contains improvements over the proposal that Purdue announced and we rejected in September 2019, it falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve.

“States investigated Purdue and the Sacklers and filed the lawsuits that took down their criminal enterprise. During the bankruptcy, states worked together, across party lines, to force Purdue to turn over millions of pages of evidence and to question the Sacklers under oath. We also joined with every state and thousands of cities and towns to ensure that every dollar states recover is dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.

“Now, the Sacklers and Purdue need to own up to their decades of misconduct and their role in creating this crisis.